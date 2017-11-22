Technical Security Project Engineer

Company Fircroft

Provide technical security expertise to business lines and GS Advisors on security technology selection, implementation, and maintenance that will meet baseline countermeasures, reduce security risks and provide security program efficiencies.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Provide cost-effective technical security recommendations and steward conversions of technical recommendations into realizable specifications and projects

- Work with existing sites globally to improve their security systems performance (based on maintenance and replacement cost, on-stream time, and reducing vulnerabilities)

- Assist Global Operations in the evaluation of existing systems to ensure operational effectiveness, development of security procedures and implementation plans for technical security

- Test new security systems for "Fit-for-Purpose" application at EM sites as part of FSWG

* Support the Facility Systems Working Group (FSWG) and the technical security community of practice within EM

* Provide recommendations for technical security equipment and vendors based on standards and requirements. Manage technical security vendor relationships to address global issues

* Provide Project Manager with ongoing technical support

- Provide initial scope, request for proposals, FEED documents, FEED estimates, system design, budget estimations, transitional planning (during the upgrade or installation)

- Develop detailed drawings and specification to be included in tender documents for major projects

- Facilitate SDPRs for new projects

- Monitor costs and implementation of technical security projects

* Maintain and update EM technical security specifications



COMMITTEE / GROUP COMMITMENTS (Internal & External):

* Member / Backup Facilitator - Facility Security Working Group



KEY INTERFACES:

· ExxonMobil site technical security POCs

· Key vendors (Genetec, Lenel, etc) whose products are used globally

· EMIT - Facility Security IT support

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

* Technical Security experience (10+ years)

* Strong interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills - ability to influence without authority

* Project execution experience preferred

* Strong technical writing skills

* Business and operations knowledge and experience

* Expert in Access control, CCTV, X-ray, Security, Fiber IDS and Intercom systems

* Holds certifications for Lenel and Genetec Access control and CCTV

* Experience in supporting sites in programing specific features and functions

* Certified in Fire alarm systems NICET 3 or 4, for interfacing and compliance with standards and codes

* Expert in physical locks, computer networks, connectivity, and cyber security

* Advanced knowledge of encryption methods used in access control cards, credentials and communication methods between devices

* Strong PC, Microsoft Office and CAD understanding/skills

* Ability to advance troubleshoot and repair electronic and software based systems



About Fircroft:

By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

