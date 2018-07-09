Technical Sales Manager - Metalworking

Company Fircroft

Location Birmingham,West Midlands,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Activities

*Extensively identify and develop new, profitable, business opportunities within the Metalworking sector in the UK with a main focus (though not solely) on the fasteners market, through planned and sustained prospection. (Maintaining at all times a live prospect list in line with the Industrial channel focus market - Metalworking).

*To identify leads, prospects and to convert these into customers

*To maximize the profitability of each customer by judging and controlling prices and responding where possible

*To increases in cost's by the "managed use" of price increases or supported by other commercial methods.

*Fully explore potential opportunities to move key customers to contract.

*To maintain and develop a detailed record of both customers and prospects using the preferred "company tools, in particular CRM."

*To ensure the Companies HSEQ policies are followed at all times, eliminating risks to staff and the environment.

*Production of concise and timely weekly visit reports (and other reports where agreed).

*Ensure weekly activity reflects individual and team KPI targets.

*Plan visits to customers and prospects in a structured, methodical and safe manner.

*Recommend metalworking products, convert competitor grades, rationalise grades to meet and optimise customer requirements and be responsible for all recommendations to the line manager or Sales Manager.

*Prepare technical tenders, equivalent list and surveys and in support of all metalworking Tenders that the company choose to tender for.

*Liaise with the marketing department, laboratory, sales managers and other involved departments to optimise and harmonise product ranges, tender queries, new products

*Liaise with customers to advise, support, manage expectations, further to support them and us in their organisation.

*Look for opportunities to build technical strategic relationships with key organisations including OEM's, develop and assist sales in negotiations with same to grow UK Metalworking business or gain new potential business and build Metalworking brand awareness and technical expertise available in line with strategy .

*To advise, represent and assist where necessary the brand strategy for the lubricants business (marketing department, advertising, promotions, trade shows and PR).

*To give technical advice to company Lubricant customers or potential customers when required.

*Interpreting laboratories lubricant analysis reports



Context

*The Technical Sales Engineer is accountable for the effective management of the Metalworking sector (profitability, technical support, journey planning, credit worthiness and administration). As part of a team and has responsibilities towards the teams overall results. From time to time they will be required to cover for other team members.

*Working time is split between home and field (visiting clients). As well as clients, you'll also travel to trade shows and conferences regularly.

*Initially, you will be expected to gain experience of the company in the UK, develop product/service knowledge, and build your reputation in technical sales. Permanent dealing with customers queries, ensure at all time high standards of recommendations in line with specifications, regulations and policies and strategies. Being able to explain high technical issues to non-technical user's so they can use the information in day-to-day life or solve the query they had.



The Company:

A global major operator in the Downstream business is hiring for a Technical Sales Manager to sell into the Metalworking sector in the UK.



The Metalworking Technical sales engineer works as part of the Industrial Sales (B2B) team, which involves selling lubricants, specialty products and services, specifically into the Metalworking Sector in the UK.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications

*Job holder is likely to have solid experience in B2B sales. And have been able to provide Level 1 Fluid

*Management services

*Min of 5 years' experience, in Metalworking, including being able to demonstrate Trail set up and follow up with customers

*They will be expected to have and sustain strong technical knowledge of lubricants/machine tools and their applications within the Metalworking sector in the UK,

*Need to be able to demonstrate new business growth and sector development over a sustained period

*Qualifications Required is a post graduate degree or above in one of the following fields: chemistry, chemical or mechanical engineering

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Structural Inspector Jobs

Salary £35000 to £40000 Per year

Apply Apply Now