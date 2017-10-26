Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role Overview

AFW UK Oil and Gas Ltd is looking for a Technical Resourcing Co-ordinator to join their team in Aberdeen on a full-time, permanent basis.

Purpose

To support the Upstream Asset Solution Project Delivery Technical Resource Team. To read, understand and implement the Company's Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Policy and the arrangements described in the Company Management System documents. Have an awareness of the Health and Safety at Work Regulations which relate to office practices. To read, understand and support the Company's Diversity and Inclusion policy.

Key Responsibilities

* To ensure that the requirements of the project delivery technical resource team are met effectively* Co-ordinate and maintain commercial project resource reports (PAFF Registers, mob/demobilisation plans)* Interrogate, analyse and produce statistical reports from resource data across the business* Assist with administration of talent management processes (CAS, ELP, MRC etc.)* Co-ordinate and maintain project/functional organisation charts* Co-ordination and maintenance of Asset Support Function personnel resource lists* Preparation and commercial reporting/analysis of technical resource KPI's* Origination and ongoing management/maintenance and development TR SharePoint site* Assist with preparation of Technical Resource documents, presentations and reports* Maintain accurate filling system for Asset Support technical resource team* Provide administrative support in initiating relevant Asset Support Function IR's where required

Role Requirements

* Demonstrable experience in similar role* Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Sharepoint and Outlook. Working knowledge of database management and associated statistical reporting* Ability to interface and interact with management / personnel at all levels - committed team player* Ability to work both at project and corporate levels* Experienced in the production of detailed documents / reports / presentations* Experienced in analytical data reporting* Experience in Oil and Gas, Personnel Resourcing, Data Interrogation and Statistical Reporting in an engineering or project environment desirable* Demonstrates a strong commitment to safety* Strong analytical skills* "Can Do" Attitude - Flexible - able to comply / adapt to company / meet deadlines* Delivery focused and committed to achievement of project / company goals* Confident and ability to work on own initiative* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment* Maintain confidentiality at all times* Dynamic and proactive* Motivated and resourceful

Job Type Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

