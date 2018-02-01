About the Role:Ably Resources are working closely with a Ship Design Company with Offices in the EMEA.
For one of their UK offices, we are recruiting a Technical Manager.
The person chosen will be required to handle all the Technical, Sales and Marketing, Financial and HR procedures of the company which currently employs a staff of sixteen design engineers.
The person selected for this position should have the following key skills:
Technical:
*First - hand ship design and ship building experience, either in shipyard technical management, ship design office or as an Owner's technical supervisor.
*Extensive knowledge of ship design particularly with design arrangements, development of hull forms, weight and centre of gravity calculations, ship intact and damaged stability calculations, general ship design calculations and procedures, specification writing and working closely with Clients to develop a ship design only given basic parameters.
*Good working knowledge of ships marine engineering principles, machinery installations and electrical systems including diesel-electric, hybrid and LNG.
*Good knowledge of current IACS rules and international legislation, SOLAS, MARPOL, SPS Code, MLC etc.
*Capability to develop staff resource scheduling, capacity planning.
Sales and Marketing:
*Self-motivated, capable of generating and following up sales leads in conjunction with other staff and sales personnel.
*Experience of negotiating financial and technical details of large technical support contracts at a high level.
*Previous experience of negotiating in Europe, S.E. Asia and China is essential.
Administrative:
*Good understanding of finance, budgeting and cost control, preferably in the UK as required to manage contracts both technically and financially working with the office manager and company accountants to produce budget reports, cash flow predictions etc.
*Experience of estimating technical design costs for large ship building and repair contracts.
This opportunity comes with an extremely competitive package for this type of role in the UK.
£75-87.5K, Pension, private medical and Dental care plus 33 - day holiday entitlement.
Please send all CV's to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com