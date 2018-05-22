About the Role:
The Role:
Technical Integrity Maintenance Team Leader is responsible for:
* Overall accountability for regulated and controlled compliance of all maintenance activities, systems and equipment under the Maintenance remit within the Technical Integrity Department;
* Actively manage and oversee Maintenance Superintendents & Maintenance Coordinator work scopes, competency and performance;
* Actively manage the delivery of onshore & offshore Maintenance team efficiency / productivity;
* Directly liaise with responsible Onshore Maintenance Superintendents on a day to day basis;
* Management of delivery of offshore and onshore maintenance and technical requirements;
* Liaise directly with all team leaders reporting directly to the Chief Technical Integrity Officer.
Location: Onshore
Employment Type: 8-hour day - office based
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Higher National Certificate (or equivalent);
Experience: at least 7 years (As a Maintenance Superintendent or Maintenance Team Leader preferable in international drilling companies);
English (fluent);
Russian (knowledge of technical terms);
Software skills: MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Outlook). MS Access would be advatageous. Proficienct in either SAP PM or MAXIMO Computerised Maintenance/Materials Management System (CMMMS)
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.
