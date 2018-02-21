Technical Drawing Specialist - Document Controller

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

This is not your typically document controller position. As a technical document controller, the ideal candidate MUST be able to:



- Review and differentiate technical drawings (P&ID, mechanical, electrical, etc.) WITHOUT the codes/colors/numbers being provided on the technical document. You will be by yourself most of the time and you will have limited help from the engineering team, so it's important that you are able to review and know what type of technical drawings you are looking at. During the interview process (if selected), the client will show you technical drawings and you MUST be able to tell them what type of drawing you're reviewing (if it's mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, etc.).



Requirements

* Not a traditional Document Controller role, the client wants the ideal incumbent to be well versed in identifying technical drawings and their differences.

* Ideal background doesn't necessarily include major operators, although that would be a plus. Upstream engineering support background, would even consider Jr Engineer with DC exposure.

* Essential to be able to identify the different types of technical documents without having to seek out engineering assistance

* Minimum 5 years direct experience within engineering firm preferred

* Strong working knowledge of Word, Excel, SharePoint essential - AutoCAD would be a plus also

* Ideal incumbent will be self-sufficient, able to work independently - will be left to work alone for the most part - minimal supervision - can hit the ground running



