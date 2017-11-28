About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Buyer / Contracts Administrator, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Issue Requests for Quotations (RFQ's) and evaluate proposals by organising Technical and Commercial Evaluations, as well as Tender Boards
Placing Operations related Purchase Orders and Work Orders via Company's MAXIMO and/or third party procurement system
Administering Framework Agreements for various services and supplies
Organise and conduct Supplier Performance Reviews
Comply with the Corporate Management System (CMS)
Organise Tender Boards
Understanding of "purchase-to-pay" cycle and administration requirements
Close liaison with Operations personnel both Onshore and Offshore as well as other internal and external stakeholders
Education & experience
Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification in Procurement or Supply Chain Management
Significant contracts administration and technical procurement experience gained within the construction, engineering, offshore oil & gas industries
Technical knowledge of offshore supplies and services, as well as expediting, offshore transport and logistics requirements
Excellent command of English, both verbally as well as in writing
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information
