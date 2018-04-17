Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Assistant (Innovation), based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Supporting the Innovation Network Director to develop quality content that draws an audience, for use across social media platforms and internal channels.

Transform unstructured content into structured organisational knowledge, augmenting it with desktop research

Work with innovation network members, planning and organising innovation network meetings and workshops, and manage the innovation network

Help develop and deliver the innovation network programme of events and workshops

Attending meetings and taking minutes, tracking and following up on action points as required

The ideal candidate will possess analytical skills and the ability to explain complex technical subjects in concise, clear language. You will have advanced research skills, good communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively across multiple teams.

Skills

Essential:

Advanced desktop research skills in science and / or business subjects

Advanced level skills in Word, Power Point and Excel

Producing, and organising content, using various software packages

Strong attention to detail

Ability to work to strict deadlines

High standard of communication skills with strong interpersonal skills

Excellent organisation skills

Effective team worker

Good academic background

A passion for technology and science

Desirable

Scientific academic background would be an advantage, together with experience in the following: Bluescape, Sharp Cloud and advanced search systems such as HIS Gold Fire

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919203

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Other Support Jobs

Sub_Category Technical Writing%2C Author Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now