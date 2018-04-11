Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities:

* Support technical and engineering personnel with project support duties

* Compile project finance reports

* Prepare datasheets and documents under the direction of the engineers

* Develop and maintains technical databases and spreadsheets.

* Maintain records and data utilizing various automated systems which may include creating database/server, developing tracking systems/spreadsheets, setting up files, etc.

* Coordinate materials or special projects for the assigned core team member, which may include preparing material/reports, distributing , editing. formatting, proofreading material and obtaining project documentation

* Transcribing dictation for project engagements.

* Maintain Design Assurance SharePoint site, including creating new project sites, uploading documents and archiving project materials.

* Create project codes from approval GO-113 in TSFD system.

* Coordinate project engagement logistics (meeting space, catering, documentation, presentation, SME).

* Coordinate Peer Pool Member selection for projects. Provide back-up support for unit Admin



Requirements:

* 5-7 years of experience as a technical Assistant

* Previous SharePoint, setting up new SharePoint sites

* Strong experience in Microsoft Suite-will be producing presentations based on reporting from the team of engineers. Will need at least 5-7 years of experience

* Can work independently and can adapt well

* Ability to multi-task

* Strong written and oral communication-will be working with SME's across the enterprise

* Pays attention to detail and willingness to work with everyone in the team. Chevron is looking for someone that has a purpose for what their working on and takes pride in their work

* High School Diploma/GED



Preferred Skills:

* Previous Spotfire experience, analyzing/developing

* Previous Chevron experience

* Previous TSG experience (Technical Service Gateway)

* Previous document control experience

* Bachelor Degree



