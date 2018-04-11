About the Role:
The Role:
Responsibilities:
* Support technical and engineering personnel with project support duties
* Compile project finance reports
* Prepare datasheets and documents under the direction of the engineers
* Develop and maintains technical databases and spreadsheets.
* Maintain records and data utilizing various automated systems which may include creating database/server, developing tracking systems/spreadsheets, setting up files, etc.
* Coordinate materials or special projects for the assigned core team member, which may include preparing material/reports, distributing , editing. formatting, proofreading material and obtaining project documentation
* Transcribing dictation for project engagements.
* Maintain Design Assurance SharePoint site, including creating new project sites, uploading documents and archiving project materials.
* Create project codes from approval GO-113 in TSFD system.
* Coordinate project engagement logistics (meeting space, catering, documentation, presentation, SME).
* Coordinate Peer Pool Member selection for projects. Provide back-up support for unit Admin
Requirements:
* 5-7 years of experience as a technical Assistant
* Previous SharePoint, setting up new SharePoint sites
* Strong experience in Microsoft Suite-will be producing presentations based on reporting from the team of engineers. Will need at least 5-7 years of experience
* Can work independently and can adapt well
* Ability to multi-task
* Strong written and oral communication-will be working with SME's across the enterprise
* Pays attention to detail and willingness to work with everyone in the team. Chevron is looking for someone that has a purpose for what their working on and takes pride in their work
* High School Diploma/GED
Preferred Skills:
* Previous Spotfire experience, analyzing/developing
* Previous Chevron experience
* Previous TSG experience (Technical Service Gateway)
* Previous document control experience
* Bachelor Degree
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.