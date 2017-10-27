Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Assistant, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Suppliers access administration

o SAP access registration

o IT equipment ordering

o Badge administration

o Updating records due to expire



Monthly Reporting

o Monthly headcount reporting

o Organize input to monthly reports



Updating department visual aids: magnetic wall, lean board, and display screens

Participating in the departmental communication activities within the engineering group: issuing internal D&W information within the department.

Maintaining Office 365 Planner and Teams apps to facilitate team collaboration

Organizing meetings and telecoms on behalf of Head of D&W and Leader D&W

Support for administering Head of D&W and Leader D&W agenda and communications

Be additional point of contact to prioritise communications and tasks to Head of D&W and Leader D&W when necessary

Attend meetings where required: scribe or take minutes of meeting

Organize workshops and team building events

Raise business support requisitions (not technical requisitions)

Departmental training coordination: liaising with technology academy and organizing facilities

Holiday calendars

Rota management

Organization chart updates

Teamsite support (limited to granting admission to sites)

General people admin during drilling phase - handle general queries from offshore workers

Ambition to action / MIS input

Training bookings for courses

Preparing and coordinating meetings (Business area reviews, audits etc.)

Daily report to partners.

On-boarding of new employees and consultants: ordering PPE, access to buildings, etc.

Maintaining register of key certificates to demonstrate compliance: IWCF/Well Control, MIST, BOSIET/Survival Certificates

General admin support



Experience

Proficient on the use of MS Office applications. MS Visio, MS Project, and Office 365 applications is an advantage

SAP, MS, PA Experience, Technical Assistant Experience.

Drilling and Well understanding is an advantage



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

