Company Fircroft

Location Cumbria,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Technical Assistant to provide full technical support to the Plant Engineering Asset Condition Survey Team.

The role will be full-time, based at Sellafield.

* Understand the Asset Condition Inspection processes in on the Clients site, the documentation and electronic storage systems used.

* Organise, support and facilitate in-house Structured Plant Walk Down inspections on the Clients Site by collating observations and taking record photographs on plant. Apply consistently a high standard in recording inspection findings.

* Technical Author for in-house Structured Plant Walk Down inspections on the clients site by preparing Operating Unit bespoke inspection reports.

* Track the progress of the inspection programmes including inspection schedules, inspections, inspection reports and requisite recommendations and work to time related metrics.

* Control and track the transmittal of security marked documentation between the Asset Condition Survey Team, the supply chain contractors, System Engineers, Equipment Engineers and Cimage, Linkmap & SharePoint.

* First pass Quality Assurance of incoming documents from the supply chain with respect to content and format.

* Organise, support and facilitate peer review and asset condition inspection report sentencing meetings. Apply consistently a high standard in recording decisions made.



The Company:

Our client is one of the largest providers of energy consultancy and engineering support services in the Uk. Within the nuclear sector they have an exceptional reputation for delivering innovative, cost-effective business and engineering solutions to owners, operators, regulators and suppliers to nuclear licensed sites.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Security Cleared



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now