Technical Advisor (Sales & Operations)

About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Technical Advisor to provide support to the sales and operations departments.

The successful candidate will be required to provide technical support in the form of meetings, presentations, one-to-one discussions, trade shows and on location as necessary, on a global basis.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Technical Advisor will liaise with the Proposals team to develop strong client facing submission documents across all evaluation stages (including but not limited to Pre- Qualification / Tender / Proposal invitations).

You will maintain knowledge of marketplace and advise the internal organisation of trends (current papers/research on the environmental impact of drilling operations) and environmental regulations globally.

Additional duties include:

* Collaborate with industry consortia regarding a wide range of environmental topics pertaining to the drilling industry, not limited to: permitting requirements, discharge regulations, and exposure controls.* Maintain strong competitor understanding.* Business Development of all Company products and services.* Support Engineering and Global Projects, as required, to ensure customer challenges are fully understood and solutions developed to ensure win-win position* Assist the Sales Department and Proposals team with tenders by providing technical input around strategy, technical solutions, or any other relevant information as required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

A technical background with Business development and selling skills is essential for this role along with Financial acumen and Project management skills.

