About the Role:
Team Leader
Team Leader| South Netherlands | Competitive Salary | Permanent Role
My client works with global communication systems to enhance business intelligence, they are looking to hire a Software Team Leader. Based in the south Netherlands, this client is looking for over 4 years' experience as a Software Team Leader.
Requirements:
* Software Team Leader or Software Management experience
* Knowledge of Java
* Experience working with Data Integration/Analysis
* English Speaking
Location: South Netherlands
Role: Team Leader
Salary: Negotiable
Benefits: Company Car, Meal Vouchers, Group and Hospital Insurance
Type: Permanent
Start Date: ASAP
If you wish to be considered for this Team Leader Role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.