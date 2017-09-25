Company G2 Recruitment

Location Eindhoven

About the Role:

Team Leader

Team Leader| South Netherlands | Competitive Salary | Permanent Role

My client works with global communication systems to enhance business intelligence, they are looking to hire a Software Team Leader. Based in the south Netherlands, this client is looking for over 4 years' experience as a Software Team Leader.

Requirements:

* Software Team Leader or Software Management experience* Knowledge of Java* Experience working with Data Integration/Analysis* English Speaking

Location: South Netherlands

Role: Team Leader

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Company Car, Meal Vouchers, Group and Hospital Insurance

Type: Permanent

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Team Leader Role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

