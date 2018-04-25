Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

About the Role:

Our Client a Leading Drilling Contractor is looking to recruit a Tax & Statutory Reporting Accountant, this is a Staff Position.Responsibilities include ;-Ensure timely filing of tax returns and statutory financial statements for the Region. This includes company and personal taxes, VAT, withholding tax and any other taxes which the entities in the Region may be subject to. Filing of statutory financial statements, this will include managing the annual audits and all audit queries received by the Region, with assistance of 3rd party consultants.Bachelor Degree preferably in Accounting; CPA plus 10+ of industry related experience, including international operations. Ability to work on own initiative. Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications and knowledge of major integrated systems (preferably SAP)Excellent written, Verbal communication & Interpersonal skills.Lead& Oversee auditsEnsure company compliance with accounting and tax laws in all jurisdictions in the Region (including new country start ups)Ensure all local filing requirements are met in a timely manner, including all statutory & tax filings.Maintain effective, open and regular communication with Financial Management and Company Directors.Other duties as assigned.