TAR Buyer 3

About the Role:

The Role:

Receive and process Engineering requests to purchase material; includes specific details below:

a. Request quotes from vendors

b. Request charge numbers from the cost engineer

c. Verify quoted material meets engineering specifications

d. Log material in Excel logs for key performance indicating

e. Enter material order requisitions into Maximo (SAP)

f. Request material requisition approvals

g. Request purchase orders to be processed

h. Track material in logs and communicate with vendors on delivery dates (expedite)

i. Assist engineering and procurement in administrative functions

j. Liaison between warehouse personnel, engineers, and vendors

k. Maintain and update all process flow diagrams, procedures, and checklists

l. Provide input to the TAR Lessons Learned list

m. Generate and progress a Continuous Improvement agenda

n. Participate in capital projects & turnaround integration efforts

o. Expidite and coordinate logistics as needed

p. Key interfaces include TAR Engineering Team, GC Material Coordinators, and all Material Suppliers

q. Resolve issues, claims, and returns



About Fircroft:

