The Tankage Project Construction Manager will lead projects relating to the site construction of large hydrocarbon storage tanks in the UK. These projects require individuals with a background in constructing large steel structures, involving large volumes of welding and lifting activities.

We require Project Construction Managers who have experience in working within a COMAH & CDM regulated environment, and where fixed price contracting styles are used.

These structures are built to specific EN codes, and in an environment where high standards of Safety and Quality compliance is needed. Ability to work to fixed schedules and budgets is essential, along with the problem solving skills that are needed in a busy construction environment.

* To deliver the work safely and to the applicable technical standards* To deliver in accordance with the plan and budget agreed with the customer* Prioritising the assignment of project resources to tasks, and driving performance, actively seeking to improve and optimise project performance.* Ensuring the successful resolution of issues and challenges on project as required.* Providing guidance and leadership* Maintaining a positive customer relationship and representing the values and culture of the company in front of the customer

* CCNSG, IOSH or NEBOSH* Mechanical construction background / Mechanical Fabrication background* Project Management experience* Experience of leading supervisors and operatives* Experience of managing schedules and budgets successfully on mechanical construction projects

