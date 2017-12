Company Wood

Location Darlington,Durham,England

About the Role:

Experienced erector riggers, welders and supervisors required to support our tankage project delivery throughout the UK.

Upon application, successful candidates will be invited to attend a recruitment and health screening event in one of the following locations:

Darlington: 13th and 14th February 2018

Ellesmere Port: 27th February 2018

Hull: March 2018 (dates coming soon)

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

