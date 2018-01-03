Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of TA Analyst, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide a high standard of customer service to hiring managers, candidates and recruiters.

Schedule phone, video and face-to-face interviews for vacancies

Prepare and distribute offer letter packages to candidates in a timely manner

Schedule and track pre-employment requirements (ie. medical, references) and work with vendors who administer these tests

Super User for Company's on-boarding system, manage the on-boarding for all employee and contractor personnel

Run the company's new start orientation when required

Collaborate with other HR personnel (HRBP's, HR Analysts, Compensation) to enable the offer delivery, hiring and on-boarding of new hires

Provide administrative support to the recruiters or manager

Provide and analyse accurate monthly Contractor and Talent Acquisition reporting to the recruiters identifying key trends from the data gathered as required.

Record invoices and oversee candidate interview expense repayment and other financial and budgeting activities

Manage the summer student and graduate recruitment from seeking position approvals and allocating positions to relevant departments, advertising roles, screening CVs, arranging telephone, video interviews as required.

Owner of Company's candidate and hiring manager feedback survey's post recruitment process including distribution, collating and analysing; reporting findings when received.

Assume part or all of a recruiter's responsibilities during times of high volume or during vacation coverage

Screen, interview and assess candidates for positions assigned to the role (Production Technician's etc)



Qualifications

CIPD or REC accreditation would be an advantage



Skills & Experience

Experience in a recruiting or HR support role is essential

Intermediate user of Microsoft Excel is essential

Proficient in data analytics and recruitment reporting

Experience working with an applicant tracking system and/or HRIS is advantageous;

Must have a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills

Have the ability to work independently with limited guidance to solve problems and make judgements and decisions on how to resolve situations

Must have the ability to work in a professional and highly confidential environment



Contract position



