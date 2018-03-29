Systems level engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
West Midlands,England
Posted on 
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 10:46am

About the Role:

Progressive Engineering are currently recruiting for a Systems Level Design Engineering role for a 3 months rolling contract.

Based in the West Midlands
Due to commence- Mid April



* Ideally have GRADE experience
* Strong communication skills
* Systems levels role
* Automotive industry
* Detailed electronics circuit design
* Testing
* EMC testing
* Good understanding of PCB
* Fault finding

