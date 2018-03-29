Systems level engineer

About the Role:
Progressive Engineering are currently recruiting for a Systems Level Design Engineering role for a 3 months rolling contract.
Based in the West Midlands
Due to commence- Mid April
* Ideally have GRADE experience
* Strong communication skills
* Systems levels role
* Automotive industry
* Detailed electronics circuit design
* Testing
* EMC testing
* Good understanding of PCB
* Fault finding
To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com
Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales