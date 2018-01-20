Systems Design Engineer - SCSI1

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:



The Systems Design Engineer to provide Systems Engineering support to the projects team and will be conversant in RF and Microwave Engineering, Radio Communications, Systems Engineering design, analysis and integration and test.



The candidate will support programs from requirements definition through handover to customers and users.



The candidate will Ensure the implementation of best standards and practices, support the design of Specialist Communication system, perform system specification, system analysis, system design, provide maximum service availability, requirements flow down, interface design, concept and configuration refinement, and effectiveness analysis for a broad range of communications capability.



Candidate may support activities such as characterize system performance; plans and coordinates system software/firmware deliveries, conduct integration and test of initial and updated system builds and support equipment installations.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



Primary Responsibilities:



1 Technical Subcontractor Management.

2 Assessment of technical submissions from vendors.

3 Define technical specifications and standards for the programme.

4 Develop high level Logical System Architecture Models.

5 Develop and document system design.

6 Produce System Engineering documents to support the Systems Development Lifecycle.

7 Significant Contribution to achieving System Milestones i.e. PDR/CDR etc.

8 Requirements Management and Change Management.

9 Deliver presentations and documentations at design review and other key meetings.

10 Work closely with other engineering/project areas to fully understand deliverables.



Secondary Responsibilities: Similar responsibilities as stated above for other COMPANY Projects.

RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



ESSENTIAL



* Bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronic/Communications Engineering discipline.

* System Engineering Lifecycle experience

* Expertise in systems design and development including relevant COTS/MOTS products.

* Knowledge of Antenna Theory and Wireless Transmission Fundamentals.

* Knowledge of Analogue and Digital Modulation Fundamentals.

* Experience with analog & digital receivers, technique generators & transmitters, sensitivity, gain/loss & ERP analysis.

* Excellent interpersonal skills.

* Good all round office and IT skills, particularly MS Office.

* Ability to work alone or as part of a team, as required.

* Ability to organise and priorities own workload.

* Flexible approach, able to use own initiative.

* Excellent written and spoken English.



DESIRABLE



1) Business experience in the Defense Sector.

2) Full Systems Engineering Lifecycle Experience

3) Experience in major military integration projects.

4) Experience of living or working in the Middle East.





Interested candidates please share your CV with me at Tabrez.Kazi@Fircroft,com with the Position name as the Subject line



The Company:

A Major Defence Company in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Communications Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

