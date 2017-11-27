Company Fircroft

Location Middlesbrough,North Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

PURPOSE

This job description details the requirements for the role of Systems Coordinator reporting directly to the Offsite Facilities Manager.



PRIMARY PURPOSE OF ROLE

To ensure that TGPP's management systems are maintained and updated. To co-ordinate and produce documentation, maintain accuracy of databases & co-ordinate required meetings.



MAJOR DUTIES

Maintain accreditation of the ISO 9001 & 14001 Systems and ensure that they are managed and operated to the highest standards.

Reviewing and updating procedures according to plant changes or ISO/Line Manager recommendations and making relevant versions available on Alchemy.

Tracking internal and external audits; monitoring and updating the audit programmes and tracking any noncompliance.

Raising, logging and tracking Improvement Requests to ensure all actions are completed.

Filing and archiving procedures and updating the revisions.

Chair the ISO 9001 & 14001 meetings, ensuring that all information is accurate and up to date.

Control the co-ordination of ISO visits, liaising with external contacts to ensure that ISO visits are carried out in a timely manner.

Ensure that the quality management system confirms to the requirements of the International Standard.

Report on the performance of the quality management system and on opportunities for improvement during the annual management review meeting.

Ensure that the integrity of the Quality Management System is maintained when changes to the system are planned and implemented and communicate any changes.

Ensures that the Environmental Management System is maintained when changes to the system are planned and implemented and communicates any changes throughout the business.



Organise site training and seminars, according to training matrices and individual requests, updating all information on the Alcumus database.

Administration of the competence database on Alcumus, ensuring accurate records are maintained.

As required, carry out reception duties in the absence of the Senior Assistant.

To portray the role of Systems Co-ordinator in a positive and professional manner.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum 5 GCSE/O level standard

(or equivalent)



Experience in maintaining accurate management systems and database records.



Preparing for, and conducting both internal and external audits.



Varied administration experience with good attention to detail.





Knowledge of ISO 9001 & 14001



Microsoft office





Committed to self development



Establishes a course of action to accomplish a long term goal or vision.

Takes action before being asked.

Quickly understands what new tasks/jobs require.

Effectively communicates in order to influence.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Integration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now