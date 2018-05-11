Systems Completion Coordinator

Company Fircroft

Location The Woodlands

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

SCDB Administrators focus on coordination or stewardship of the electronic database used to track mechanical completion, punch lists, preservation, and commissioning activities. The role is characterized by:

* Strong database skills with relevant background in planning and execution of completion activities on upstream projects.

* Strong understanding of Systems Completions process, project completions strategy, facility hierchy, discipline construction and commissioning verification activities and sequence

* Understanding of tagging system, and the allocation A & B check sheets to tags

* Effective communication and collaboration with the Contractor to ensure requirements for commissioning activities are clearly understood and adhered to.

* Leadership to ensure project priorities of safety, quality, and schedule are achieved.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsibilities of SCDB Administrators may include any or all of the following, depending on the specific needs of the assignment:

* PrepareSCDB Plan, SCDB Load Sheets/Check sheet Population Matrix, develop Database Hierarchy, extract engineering data from authoring tools, collect relevant vendor data, etc.

* Support/execute data verification of Systems Completion Database to ensure all required components and necessary check sheets are included. Enforce Management of Change to maintain the database in line with approved design changes.

* Populate database; report progress and conduct audits to ensure population is correct

* Reviews sub-system boundary drawings for continuation of sub-system limits

* Reviews test pack boundaries are aligned with subsystem boundaries and listed correctly in WinPCS database checksheets.Monitor health of the database; back-up data regularly to ensure continuity

* Guide/Train/Mentor database users

* Understand project SC metrics and configure SCDB to deliver regular SC status reports



QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE PREFERRED

Years of closely related field experience

Discipline appropriate certification(s) or equivalent professional experience

Effective communication skills; ability to clearly and concisely describe database and recommend remediation steps

Team Player; exhibits effective teamwork when working with persons over whom the person may have no direct authority and willingness to assist others

Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and frequent changes in priorities

Knowledgeable of Project Completions activities and typical commissioning practies includingselected Systems Completion Database software

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software programs



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Database Administration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now