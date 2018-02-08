Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Job Title: System Administrator

Location: Baltimore Maryland 21231 United States

Employment Type: 24-month contract

(With high potential for conversion to permanent employment)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: (Education/Experience)

* 3-5 years' experience in information systems, preferably with Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware based infrastructure technologies, technical solutions, infrastructure implementation practices

* Provides support and enrollment of mobile devices including knowledge of' Volume Purchase Programs, DEP, MACs, Windows 10.

* Knowledge and experience providing support and console administration of Microsoft Intune or Citrix XenMobile

* Engagement of vendors such as Apple, VMWare, Microsoft to obtain support as needed.

* Strong knowledge and experience installing, upgrading, patching, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing components including Citrix XenMobile, AirWatch, and/or MDM technologies.

* Application deployment in public and corporate application stores, Apple Developer portal with regards to provision profiles and certificates and application wrapping technologies (SDK/MDX Toolkits).

* Experience supporting device platforms: iOS, Android, Window 10.

* Demonstrated proficiency troubleshooting O365, device management and device troubleshooting.

* Experience working with e-mail software and Microsoft Office

