About the Role:
Job Title: System Administrator
Location: Baltimore Maryland 21231 United States
Employment Type: 24-month contract
(With high potential for conversion to permanent employment)
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: (Education/Experience)
* 3-5 years' experience in information systems, preferably with Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware based infrastructure technologies, technical solutions, infrastructure implementation practices
* Provides support and enrollment of mobile devices including knowledge of' Volume Purchase Programs, DEP, MACs, Windows 10.
* Knowledge and experience providing support and console administration of Microsoft Intune or Citrix XenMobile
* Engagement of vendors such as Apple, VMWare, Microsoft to obtain support as needed.
* Strong knowledge and experience installing, upgrading, patching, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing components including Citrix XenMobile, AirWatch, and/or MDM technologies.
* Application deployment in public and corporate application stores, Apple Developer portal with regards to provision profiles and certificates and application wrapping technologies (SDK/MDX Toolkits).
* Experience supporting device platforms: iOS, Android, Window 10.
* Demonstrated proficiency troubleshooting O365, device management and device troubleshooting.
* Experience working with e-mail software and Microsoft Office
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.