Company Wood

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Survey Team Lead to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of all dimensional control survey scope. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, supply chain and client operations.



* Ensure that all surveying is carried out to the highest standard and meets the client's requirements* Ensure project deliverables are achieved on time and within approved budget* Manage dimensional control sub-contractors and AFW in-house surveyors to ensure delivery of a quality right first-time service* Liaise with the Brunei discipline lead engineers and / or execution centers (e.g. Chennai and Manila) with respect to scope* Ensure that local surveying personnel and engineering tools are available when required* Promote the training and development of the local in-house surveyors* Report surveying status to individual project managers, to business and to client as required* Administer and implement, and where applicable, Client / Project company policies and procedures (e.g. 90 day IAP)* Remain abreast of legislative requirements* Prepare dimensional control survey estimates and control expenditure* Maintain and develop current awareness of engineering technologies, codes and standards

Qualifications

* HND minimum or equivalent in a surveying discipline or similar* Competent and background in piping and structural surveying work including infra-red theodolite and laser scanning* Competent in the quality assurance, checking / approval and post processing of survey data* Competent in the use of LFM software (Gateway & Server) for the processing of scan data* Extensive Brownfield experience and expertise in upstream offshore Oil and Gas sector* Experienced in estimating, planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting of survey scopes* Experienced in commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of surveying activities* Experienced in leadership, control and supervision of a local surveying team* Solid grasp of quality control / safety / environmental strategies and objectives* Successfully motivates, inspires and develops personnel to deliver* Upholds standards and encourages constructive change* Capable of promoting innovation, improvements and team working* Skilled communicator in both written / spoken medium* Generates respect from subordinates by right of technical expertise, track record and interpersonal skills* Competent understanding and management of personnel issues* Capable of harnessing the skills of subordinates in problem solving and objective selling in a co-operative team culture

Amec Foster Wheeler is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Surveyor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now