Survey Assistant - Summer Placement

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Scopus, a part of WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Survey Assistant for a duration of 10-14 weeks for a summer placement.

Role Responsibilities:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Seismic Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 639002

* To assist Scopus Surveyor with the Dimensional Control Surveys onshore* This will include but not limited to placing of specially adapted Scopus targets/ Prisms in line with Surveyors instructions, moving and positioning of Survey equipment* Necessary onsite Training will be given by Scopus Surveyor to ensure Survey Assistant is familiar and competent with Survey requirements expected