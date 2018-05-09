Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

The Role:

The ALSC (Artificial Lift Surveillance Center) Surveillance Engineer is in charge of following wells and Artificial Lift System behavior under his/her area responsibility and connected to the Real Time system/s. He/She reports any observed anomaly and makes recommendations to solve them.



SYSTEM SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

- Ensure that the wells are commissioned properly and have communication as soon as they are created, as per First Time Commissioning Procedure

- Manage user accounts

- Setup and manage alarms and notifications in LiftWatcher in coordination with the corresponding AE or Account Manager

- Maintain LDAP "LiftWatcher Primary Contacts" list of approvers for countries in his area

- Follow up with AEs, ProSer, InTouch for non-communicating wells

- Connectivity hardware Inventory, Installation forecast and availability

- Give support on well connection to the system when needed



DIAGNOSTICS & WELL EVALUATION

- Perform well surveillance by responding to appropriate alarms and well events, notify AE, Account Manager and/or client as appropriate

- Establish baseline for system performance. Generate alerts to highlight potential problems and opportunities and follow up with AEs and clients via emails and phone calls

- Follow well alarms and identifying relevant trend

- Ensure relevant events are logged in QUEST with actions to the corresponding GeoMarket field/Product Line responsible

- Perform pump diagnostics when needed

- Deliver email Alerts or Notification to report: problems, opportunities, changes

- Generate and deliver Well Status monthly report for each well, and other LiftWatcher reports for the various clients as per agreements

- Follow Up with AEs and clients about opportunities for production improvement identified through pump and/or reservoir diagnostics, on monthly/ quarterly Quality meetings.



- Main point of contact for the clients, sending notifications and reports, presenting & explaining reports results, training in the use of application, or any other issue related to the system

- Actively participate in Global Real Time monthly meetings

- Generate Real-Time business best practices, case studies and papers

- Act as point of contact to implement support for new RTUs and their Field Test

- Ensure accurate tracking of revenue from LiftWatcher service

- Contact for Real Time related cross Product Line activities

- Gather and transmit requirements for system issues, bug and needed enhancements, specially capturing client's needs and requests



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- AL Field or Access Engineer who has completed at least the 2 first years of the fixed step training

- Complete the Artificial Lift Training program and proficient with AL Design and Diagnostics, particularly Electrical Submersible Pumps: down-hole and surface equipment, and its affinity laws

- Technical Sale profile with solid understanding of well inflow-outflow concepts

Competencies to be kept current:

- Proficient with down-hole sensor technology and field operations parameters, well tests, others

- Able to discuss with clients in production and reservoir terms

- Understands how RT data flows and is able to communicate with ProSer and the AEs in system technical subjects

- Good communication skills, both oral and written

- Good personnel management, mentoring and couching skills (in case of ALSC Manager)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary £50 to £75 Per hour

Apply Apply Now