Surface Well Tester

Company Progressive GE

Location Odessa

About the Role:

Title: Well Tester

Duration: 1 Year contract with option of hire

Shift: 12-18hr shifts, rotation basis either 14/14 or 21/7 Mon-Sun

Work Location: Odessa, TX 79763

Valid Driver License

*NOT LOOKING FOR roustabouts*

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies located in Odessa, TX for a Well Tester. If you want to work for a massive company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here.

Main Responsibilities and Requirements:

* Under direct supervision, assists during the rigging up and down of Surface Well Testing (SWT) service line equipment on work locations for the purpose maintaining control and processing of wellbore fluids during well testing operations and providing the customer with essential reservoir information by the use of (but not limited to):

* Surface Well Testing and Surface Pressure Control equipment packages.* Works in the Testing & Subsea workshop assisting in the repair and maintenance of (SWT) equipment.* Regularly performs assembly and preparation job tasks for equipment installation and service and assists in the running of a job.* Performs, with limited supervision from the Service Supervisor, in the rigging up and rigging down on a location of service line equipment and in the clean-up, repair, and preparation of equipment for the next job.* Assembles and prepares, as directed, equipment for installation and service.* Drives a truck or other assigned equipment as required.* Promotes safety awareness and environmental consciousness, and complies with all applicable safety and environmental procedures and regulations.* Ensures compliance with Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) regulations and guidelines. Promotes and takes an active part in quality improvement processes.* Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability of operations.* Must be capable of understanding/navigating HMS, iLearn and Competency sites on HalWorld.* Skills typically acquired through completion of high school or similar education and 2-1/2 years of Surface Well Testing experience.* Must have successfully passed company tests or met task guideline requirements.* Must be able to visually identify various equipment components by type and explain - function of each.* Must have demonstrated ability to work safely with hand tools.* Must have met the minimum competency requirements for Service Operator I - Surface Well Testing.* Must follow all Health, Safety and Environment best practices.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Well Control Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now