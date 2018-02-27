Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of SURF Package Manager, based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities Include:

Participate in the Project Weekly Management Meetings.

Ensure employees and contracted staff from the SURF team are properly supervised and have been instructed and trained in the specific site regulations, the relevant systems of work and the actions required in the event of an emergency.

Ensure that everyone working within the SURF Team (staff and contractors) understand and comply with Company health, safety and environment policies.

Assist Project Manager with HR for the recruitment of personnel for the SURF team.

Provide safety leadership to the SURF team.

Encourage, by example, all team members to accept personal responsibility and accountability for actions.

Perform duties in accordance with safety requirements and the MAESTRO rules.

Ensure safe working practices are carried out within the construction activities, to minimise LTIs, incidents, dangerous occurrences and other safety items.

Report to Project Manager and inform of any potential problems in a pro-active manner.

Build strong relationships with Asset Management, Drilling and Field Operations teams so as to ensure strong lines of communication are maintained at all times.

Provides assistance as required in the process of communicating with any third parties.

Responsible for all aspects of HSE related to SURF Package.

Manage all aspects of the SURF Package with the aim of remaining within the agreed budget, schedule for completion and Statement of Requirements.

Control the technical aspects and performance of the SURF Contractor.

Ensure multi-discipline technical aspects are managed competently, minimising cost and optimising company/contractor labour force, while ensuring safety and environmental issues are paramount.

Ensure appropriate channel of communication is maintained with project management at all levels to ensure operational difficulties are focused on by the relevant expert and that problems are anticipated early and are solved in a timely manner.

Ensure all technical aspects of the SURF package are delivered in a competent, safe and efficient manner.

Qualifications/Experience required:

Excellent knowledge of the concerned engineering disciplines: Pipeline, Corrosion/metallurgy, Piping, Structural, Subsea

Degree in one of the above disciplines (chartered engineer or equivalent).

Significant project management experience (planning, cost control, contracting).

Relevant experience as a package manager.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918441.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now