SURF Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

My client are subsea entrepreneur who are based in Stavanger - Norway. They have been establish for several years and are rapidly expanding. They are global expertise within the SURF market (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) and they provide a full range of subsea service and hold a strong EPCI (engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation).The SURF Engineer will be required to:Create documentation for planning, execution and execution of Subsea projectComplete installation analysisProvide input to CAD/ design for production of drawingsSpecify procurement itemsSupport installation engineersYou will be required to have at least 5 years experience in the SURF industry including offshore activities to be considered for the roleIf you feel you are suitable, please feel free to apply