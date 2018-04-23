SURF Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Stavanger
Posted on 
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 5:34am

About the Role:

My client are subsea entrepreneur who are based in Stavanger - Norway. They have been establish for several years and are rapidly expanding. They are global expertise within the SURF market (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) and they provide a full range of subsea service and hold a strong EPCI (engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation).

The SURF Engineer will be required to:
Create documentation for planning, execution and execution of Subsea project
Complete installation analysis
Provide input to CAD/ design for production of drawings
Specify procurement items
Support installation engineers

You will be required to have at least 5 years experience in the SURF industry including offshore activities to be considered for the role

If you feel you are suitable, please feel free to apply
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Sub_Category 
Subsea Designer Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
640374