About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Support Analyst - Business Applications, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Provide the Business Applications Team Lead with call reporting measurements and statistics.

Monitor and report application software licencing and entitlements

Understand and translate between user/business requirements and technical suppliers/colleagues.

Liaise with software suppliers to ensure cost effective, consistent, robust and reliable solutions are implemented and maintained to the quality and SLA's agreed. This includes familiarisation with the relevant vendor's product, support programme and upgrade plans.

Review change/enhancement requests to ensure there is a business justification and that they are cost effective and technically sound.

Ensure all application documentation is maintained in accordance with prevailing practices.

Adhere to Company's IT Change Control procedures.

Have a structured approach to all aspects of the job adhering to corporate standards and awareness/ability to apply IS processes, procedures and policies.

Qualifications

Essential

ITIL

Degree or similar - in IT/Computer Science subject

Preferred

Business Analysis, BCS qualification or similar

Experience/Skills

Significant experience in a customer focused support role.

Relevant and recent experience within the Oil and Gas section working in a similar role.

Good understanding of Application Landscape within the Oil & Gas sector

Ability to program and experience of relational database, SQL, VBA and web technologies.

Good understanding of Server technologies.

Familiar with structured project methodologies (e.g. Prince2) and some project management skills.

Strong problem solving and trouble shooting skills.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Strong IT background and familiar with current / emerging technologies.

Good written, oral and presentation skills

Working knowledge of ServiceNow or similar call management system

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle

Knowledge of Testing Cycle techniques.

Technical writing and preparation of system, or user documentation

Contract position

