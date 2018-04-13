Company Orion Group

Location United States

About the Role:

A global chemical company islooking for a Supply Chain-SAP Planner to provide SAP support to the Domestic Demand team.

Responsibilities & Skills:

* SAP knowledge and strong Excel skills to handle the SAP transaction for the product transportation from various production sites to distributions and clients.

* Excel reporting and analysis.

* Supply chain background is a plus.

* Manufacturing with experiences in supply chain, demand/inventory/distribution

Qualification

* Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain / Business Management, Engineering, or related experience is required

* Proficiency with SAP

* Ability to conduct root cause problem solving and prioritization

* Experience working on cross-functional teams and interaction with contacts in different regions a plus.

* Strong analytical skills

* Advanced Excel skills

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Supply Chain Coordinator Jobs

