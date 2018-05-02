Supply Chain Coordinator

Company Orion Group

Location San Diego

About the Role:

Our client, one of the largest global chemical companies, are looking for a Supply Chain Analyst to join their San Diego office.

This position has multiple areas of responsibility as a key component of the Enzymes supply chain team.

Responsibilities will range from transportation management, trade compliance, and procurement, as well as general department support depending on the issues that arise and the skill and desire of the individual.

The successful candidate will have a desire to operate in a high paced environment where cross functional interaction and working with a small number of external partners is an integral part of their responsibilities. We operate in a multi-site, multi-level distribution environment across North America. This highly visible position presents an opportunity to develop into, or strengthen yourself as, a well-rounded supply chain professional through interaction with key areas of the organization.

It serves as a central point of contact for our Supply Chain team and operates as an important liaison across manufacturing, planning, customer care, warehousing, transportation, marketing, and quality areas of our organization. Upon joining the team, we provide team members with the tools, guidance, and flexibility to create and develop their expertise as a supply chain professional.

Skillset desired

* Excellent communication and collaboration skills* Able to troubleshoot supply chain challenges in a SAP business matrix.* Strong at analysis and a natural problem solver with attention to detail* Able to work in a closely integrated team and in a cross-functional setting* Solid MS-Excel skills needed; SAP a plus* Supply Chain experience: planning, scheduling, distribution, procurement.

Required Qualifications

* Bachelor's Degree* 0-2 years of experience

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Supply Chain Coordinator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now