Supply Chain Analyst

About the Role:
Employment Type: 6-month contract
(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
This is for our client in the energy industry.
Job Description
* Manage inventory to demand and month on hand target.
* Manage assigned category of materials and perform analysis for forward looking material forecast.
* Work closely with asset management and electric and gas storerooms to establish the needs and ensure the material fulfillment.
* Act as primary interface for between divisions and vendors to ensure timely fulfillment of material.
* Manage MRP (Materials Requirement Planning) output to find opportunities for avoided purchases.
* Forecast Inventory impacts based on construction, operating, & maintenance requirements.
* Manage inventory catalog for accuracy and format.
* Ensure proper reorder signals and lead time accuracy
* Provide relevant levels of management with in-depth performance reports.
Required
* Undergraduate Degree in Supply Chain or related field.
* 5-10 years' experience in Supply Chain (preferred) or equivalent experience in dealing with vendors.
* Computer proficiency working with MS Office suite, database programs, and spreadsheet applications.
* Valid driver's license for travel to field locations.
Desired
* MBA or an equivalent Graduate Degree and/or APICS Certification.
* Understanding of Materials Planning Analytical models
* Understanding of work management systems.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.