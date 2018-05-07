Supplier Specialist

Company NES Global Talent

Location Kelso,Scottish Borders,Scotland

About the Role:



Consolidate and frequently update (minimum weekly) all Aker Solutions projects demand and priorities



Manage priorities with the supplier according to above and communicate with GCM in case of conflict of priorities



Daily follow-up on progress with the supplier for the priorities list



Identify improvement opportunities, efficiency and support the supplier to implement improvement on process flow. Define and follow-up with the supplier efficiency, productivity and production targets



Identify quality issues, establish and follow-up improvement plan. Use Aker Solutions experts and coordinate workshops for quality improvement with the supplier



Monitor and facilitate communication between Supplier and Aker Solutions on technical documentation and approvals. Escalate internally in Aker Solutions to relevant Buyer when execution at Supplier is delayed due to lack of documentation or approvals on Aker Solutions’ side



Perform daily follow-up on progress with the supplier versus delivery priorities, follow-up on reaction plan with the supplier, and report to relevant buyer



Monitor capacity (short term view) and update load plan for Supplier and report it to Global Category Manager



On an annual basis initiate and conclude a defined number of supplier improvement initiatives, yielding cost efficiencies in excess of 15%



MCIPS preferred



Business or Engineering related Degree / Diploma



Genuine ability to foster and maintain buyer/seller relations through active relationship management practices



Self-going, working remotely from Aker and Supplier sites



7-10 years in a manufacturing type environment



Demonstrable experience from managing improvement initiatives



Electronics experience is an advantage

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Supply Chain Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 641874

Act as operational and Technical focal point between Aker Solutions and Critical Supplier(s), ensuring that the Aker Solutions category strategy is adhered to and supplier performance is reported to key stakeholders. Act as Aker Solutions eyes and ears at the suppliers' site. Manage on site Supplier Development initiatives ultimately driving efficiencies in cost and lead time whilst maintaining high levels of quality and an ongoing focus on OTD. Proactively monitor all aspects of Purchase Order execution.Qualifications / Personal Attributes: