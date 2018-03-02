Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Kintore, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Supplier Coordinator to take responsibility for forecasting, planning and purchasing of all consumable and rotable/repairable parts.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Supplier Coordinator will be required to review outstanding requisitions, in accordance with KPIs and set up Buyer codes and SAP Queries. The role involves liaising with Supply Chain Managers, along with Support Service Planning, Inventory Managers and Suppliers.

Other duties include:

* Develop and maintain commercial awareness* Understand component repair requirements* Convert requisitions to purchase orders, and release approved purchase orders* Purchase in accordance with supplier agreements and KPIs* Manage outstanding Purchase Orders, liaise with Expeditor, customers and Suppliers* Maintain awareness and report supplier performance* Understand the market and supplier base capability* Communicate purchasing data based on performance of part and supplier* Maintain sound communication with Engineering department for return of core items

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants should be educated to Degree level or possess relevant work experience. Previous experience of working in a fast moving, demanding purchasing organisation and an understanding of the following is required:

* ERP systems* Planning and forecasting* Supplier management* Rotable management