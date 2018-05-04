Company Orion Group

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

Our client is a leading pipeline company and are looking for a Supervisor, Real Estate and Business Services professional to join their Corporate Real Estate Team.

Job Duties/Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Manager of Corporate Real Estate Services, this role provides supervision and oversees a team of individuals responsible for a variety of CRES/Business Services functions including:

* Real Estate strategy* Employee add/move/change processes* Xerox vendor management* Courier services* Offset print (Aylmer), Bill Print (Xerox)* Corporate print portfolios* Document discovery projects* Financial analysis for Corporate Real Estate and Business Services (O&M, Budgeting, Invoicing, etc.)

The main duties of this position are as follows:

* Lead and manage the development of the Corporate Real Estate Services strategic direction including policy, process development, resource allocation and productivity initiatives.* Accountable for the development and maintenance of the CRES operating & technical manuals.* Define, manage and administer budgets for Facilities directly and through subordinate positions.* Lead and manage the development of Real Estate transactions and space planning.* Manage leased space and maintain relationships with landlords.* Lead through subordinate positions the scoping, planning and execution of facilities projects ensuring quality, compliance with provincial codes, regulations, security and EH&S oversight policies.* Manage oversite of the provision of a wide range of financial services for Corporate Services, including but not limited to the provision of advice on finance policies, procedures and issues, completion of the department's budget processes including coordination and facilitation of the planning and preparation of budgets, ongoing monthly budget monitoring and reporting of variances and outlooks and quarterly financial presentations (O&M - $25,000,000; Capital - $20,000,000)* Manage the optimization of the "end-to-end" gas bill production system, leveraging infrastructure and experience including digital print, offset print and insertion. The scope of this work includes: printing, inserting and delivering 1.3M gas bills along with marketing inserts to customers.* Management of logistic courier shipping within North America with primary focus on legacy locations.* Manage oversite of the hard copy Records Management program, supporting the commitment of compliance by managing all company paper records in accordance with legal, regulatory and operational obligations/directives, in a simple, shared and secure manner.* Manage specific projects and participate in business improvement projects and change management initiatives to achieve efficient and effective working procedures particularly as it relates to Print production, Records management, Form Design.

Minimum Qualifications:

* Post-secondary education in Finance, Business, Engineering or related field.* 4+ years work experience in Finance, Business, Engineering or Technical environment.* Must have supervisory experience with direct reports.* Must demonstrate financial acumen as this role oversees financial reporting.* Strong leadership skills with ability to drive processes forward and influence others.* Critical thinker with an innovative, problem-solving mindset that is able to think outside the box.* Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate professionally with external and internal contacts from entry level up to senior leadership positions.* Ability to be flexible, adaptable and resourceful when responding to challenges.

Desired Qualifications:

* Ideal candidate has business and finance acumen with a technical aptitude.* Experience working in business, engineering and a finance capacity would be an asset.* Industry experience in an architectural, engineering or building environment would be beneficial.* Experience in process development (i.e. lean manufacturing) would be an asset.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Facilities Management Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now