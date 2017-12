Company Progressive GE

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

This opportunity will be offering:

--Competitive hourly rate

--Location: Maui, HI

--Short term contract length with opportunity to go direct

Minimum Qualifications

- 7-10 years of experience

- Clean Driving Record

- Fall Protection

- State Licensed Journeyman Electrician

Preferred Qualifications

- OSHA 10

If you are interested, please submit updated resume and references ASAP via email. RARE OPPORTUNITY!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Site Manager Jobs

Salary $40 to $60 Per hour

