Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Subsea Well Abandonment and Intervention Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure all activities adhere to the client Well Management System (WMS)

Ensure that the clients policies and procedures are adhered to in all phases of well operations

Understanding of operational risks to ensure appropriate mitigations and contingencies are identified

Planning of operations with due regard to safety of personnel, the environment and equipment

Review of existing well data across the asset well stock as input to well abandonment programmes

Organising and leading Peer Reviews for well abandonment designs

Equipment coordination and vendor management.

Ensure deviations from execution programmes are only conducted with the appropriate level of technical authorisation.

Ensure adherence to change control procedures in the event of programme amendments.



Knowledge & Experience

Engineering degree

Significant subsea abandonment and well intervention planning experience, preferably with operational and offshore exposure

Experience integrating technical and business activities on multi-discipline projects

Experienced in subsea equipment including subsea trees and rig interfaces



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916600









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Subsea / Deepwater Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now