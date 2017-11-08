Subsea controls Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
- Evaluate and comment on discipline engineering work performed both internally and by Contractors and sub-contractors to ensure that work is being executed in accordance with project specifications, company standards, and regulatory requirements.
- Facilitates effective execution of discipline engineering and design routines that align with the project's goals, objectives, and procedures.
- Assures accurate and timely communication among the Project Team and other company Functions on discipline engineering activities, progress, and issues.
- In addition to technical ability, they should demonstrate sound communication, facilitation, and interpersonal skills.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
* Facilitate and coordinate discipline engineering technical work products
* Coordination and communication of various issues among the company's and contractor's engineering team that affect the discipline engineering design, safety, and regulatory compliance of the work
* Evaluate / comment work performed by the Contractor and sub-contractors to insure that the work is being executed in accordance with project specifications, company standards, and regulatory requirements. Includes review of discipline design drawings and documents
* Identify and assess deviations to Contract Technical Specifications and regulatory requirements; ensure that such deviations will be processed according to project procedures; maintains Deviation Control Log
* Steward discipline engineering queries from the Contractor and sub-contractors as well as technical information requests
* Keep Lead Engineer or Engineering Manager informed of discipline engineering progress, deviations, and execution concerns
* Participate in discipline engineering reviews at Contractor's and subcontractor's locations
* Drives and promotes capital efficiency in engineering design
* Support internal engineering general interest or Global Practice initiatives as requested by Supervisor
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- 15 years experience
- Closely related professional experience
* Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline
* Broad and extensive knowledge of discipline design standards, specifications, codes, and appropriate safety criteria
* Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and frequent changes in priorities
* Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software programs
* Read, write, and speak fluent English,especially as it applies to technical and business communications
