Subsea controls Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location The Woodlands

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- Evaluate and comment on discipline engineering work performed both internally and by Contractors and sub-contractors to ensure that work is being executed in accordance with project specifications, company standards, and regulatory requirements.

- Facilitates effective execution of discipline engineering and design routines that align with the project's goals, objectives, and procedures.

- Assures accurate and timely communication among the Project Team and other company Functions on discipline engineering activities, progress, and issues.

- In addition to technical ability, they should demonstrate sound communication, facilitation, and interpersonal skills.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Facilitate and coordinate discipline engineering technical work products

* Coordination and communication of various issues among the company's and contractor's engineering team that affect the discipline engineering design, safety, and regulatory compliance of the work

* Evaluate / comment work performed by the Contractor and sub-contractors to insure that the work is being executed in accordance with project specifications, company standards, and regulatory requirements. Includes review of discipline design drawings and documents

* Identify and assess deviations to Contract Technical Specifications and regulatory requirements; ensure that such deviations will be processed according to project procedures; maintains Deviation Control Log

* Steward discipline engineering queries from the Contractor and sub-contractors as well as technical information requests

* Keep Lead Engineer or Engineering Manager informed of discipline engineering progress, deviations, and execution concerns

* Participate in discipline engineering reviews at Contractor's and subcontractor's locations

* Drives and promotes capital efficiency in engineering design

* Support internal engineering general interest or Global Practice initiatives as requested by Supervisor



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- 15 years experience

- Closely related professional experience

* Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline

* Broad and extensive knowledge of discipline design standards, specifications, codes, and appropriate safety criteria

* Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and frequent changes in priorities

* Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software programs

* Read, write, and speak fluent English,especially as it applies to technical and business communications



