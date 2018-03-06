Company Fircroft

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

We are seeking a security cleared and Chartered Structural Engineer to work on a contract basis in the nuclear industry in Reading.



Tasks the individual will be expected to support within the period of engagement are:

* Management of the Detailed Design Package;

* Technical support to the pre-installation

* Technical input to supporting PSR and PCMSR documentation

* Support to Flood Phase 2 assessment work

* Management of Gantry Survey output & assessment

* Management and evaluation of Intrusive Inspections Survey results and technical implications



The Company:

A leading nuclear engineering company.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Chartered Structural Engineer.



SC cleared.



Strong background in Structural Engineering within highly regulated industries.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

DV cleared.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

