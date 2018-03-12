Structural - Drafter - Microstation - Melbourne

About the Role:
The Requirements
This role will suit a Structural Drafter who is experienced with major infrastructural projects or has extensive recent experience in this field.
Requirements of the role
* A strong background in Microstation is a MUST
* 1-3 years of practical experience using Microstation
* 3 years + experience in structural drafting of bridges and roads
* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.
This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a potential long-term contract role with a global name in Engineering whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around