Structural - Drafter - Microstation - Melbourne

Progressive GE
Melbourne University
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 5:58pm

About the Role:

The Requirements

This role will suit a Structural Drafter who is experienced with major infrastructural projects or has extensive recent experience in this field.

Requirements of the role



* A strong background in Microstation is a MUST
* 1-3 years of practical experience using Microstation
* 3 years + experience in structural drafting of bridges and roads
* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a potential long-term contract role with a global name in Engineering whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs
