Strategic Realignment & Compliance Project Operations Manager

Company Orion Group

Location St Louis

About the Role:

Our client, a leading global chemical company, are looking for a Project Operations Manager to assist in the execution of a significant, strategic project involving the expansion of two production lines.

The Project Operations Manager is the focal point of responsibility, authority, and accountability of these capital investments and related workstreams. The successful candidate for this position must be a safety-first, results-oriented leader who can build strong working relationships and function effectively with all functions at the site, the business, and central engineering. They must be able to think strategically to mitigate risks, solve problems, and increase value.



Responsibilities:

* Achieve project objectives which include functionality, cost, and schedule for investments up to approximately $15M.

* Maintain focus on safety during preparation & execution of the project bundle.

* Provide leadership to the workstream leads and functional roles including engineering, production, procurement, and construction.

* Partner with Engineering and the site to develop execution and contracting strategies to effectively meet objectives while ensuring compliance with all company policies, procedures, and technical standards.

* Assist and prepare appropriate project documentation.

* Interface with Site and Business Leadership to coordinate with daily production and other activities on the site, as well as, business plans/strategies that may be impacted by this project.



Qualifications & Skills:

* Bachelor's degree in an Engineering or related Technical discipline OR Project Management Training with a significant background in execution of capital projects at a manufacturing location.

* At least 5 years of engineering and/or operations experience in a chemical, petrochemical or similar manufacturing environment (preferably batch or discrete manufacturing) with 2 years of project management experience.

* Outstanding technical, leadership, and communication skills.

* In-depth knowledge of project management processes and project execution best practices.

Further Qualities Desired:

* In-depth knowledge of project management processes and project execution best practices.

* Past Capital Project Experience (over $1 Mio)

* People Oriented & Consensus Building

* Self - Prioritization Skills

* Delegation & Influencing

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

