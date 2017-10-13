About the Role:
Based in Montrose, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Storesperson on an ongoing temporary contract. Applicants must hold a Counterbalance Forklift License, Reach Truck License and Banksman Slinger Certificate.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
* To locate materials to stock locations within the staging warehouse and in the yard area, ensuring
system transactions are accurate to maintain stock integrity
* Staging of Manufacturing Orders in readiness for delivery, ensuring accurate recording of serial
numbers for traceability purposes
* Delivery of Manufacturing Orders from Projects Warehouse to relevant Workshop
* Loading and unloading of vehicles using counterbalance forklift or crane when required
* Re- palletising and re-banding of parts which do not meet the required criteria or where banding/
pallet are not suitable for transporting
* To attend scheduled meetings and contribute, supply and update essential information and data as
required
* Daily housekeeping of warehouse areas to ensure they are neat, tidy and clean
* Ability to make effective use of time to achieve tasks within allocated time scales
* Ability to maintain a high quality of completed work
* Ensure that all works being carried out are performed safely and in accordance with EHS regulations
* Wear appropriate PPE as required by company procedures
* Ensure that all facilities are kept clean and well maintained
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Previous experience of working in a Warehouse environment gained in oil and gas industry or logistics and packaging sector is required.
As mentioned, applicants must hold the following certificates:
* Counter balance forklift certificate
* Reach Truck certificate
* Banksmanslingers certificate