Company Eden Scott

Location Montrose,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Montrose, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Storesperson on an ongoing temporary contract. Applicants must hold a Counterbalance Forklift License, Reach Truck License and Banksman Slinger Certificate.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* To locate materials to stock locations within the staging warehouse and in the yard area, ensuringsystem transactions are accurate to maintain stock integrity* Staging of Manufacturing Orders in readiness for delivery, ensuring accurate recording of serialnumbers for traceability purposes* Delivery of Manufacturing Orders from Projects Warehouse to relevant Workshop* Loading and unloading of vehicles using counterbalance forklift or crane when required* Re- palletising and re-banding of parts which do not meet the required criteria or where banding/pallet are not suitable for transporting* To attend scheduled meetings and contribute, supply and update essential information and data asrequired* Daily housekeeping of warehouse areas to ensure they are neat, tidy and clean* Ability to make effective use of time to achieve tasks within allocated time scales* Ability to maintain a high quality of completed work* Ensure that all works being carried out are performed safely and in accordance with EHS regulations* Wear appropriate PPE as required by company procedures* Ensure that all facilities are kept clean and well maintained

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous experience of working in a Warehouse environment gained in oil and gas industry or logistics and packaging sector is required.

As mentioned, applicants must hold the following certificates:

Job Type Temporary

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Warehouse Coordinator Jobs,Warehouse Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 618437

* Counter balance forklift certificate* Reach Truck certificate* Banksmanslingers certificate