Stores / Forklift Driver (SAP)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Warehouse Jobs

Salary £12 to £14 Per hour

Job ID 622532

WAREHOUSE ATTENDANT required for Portlethen - 3 months temp contract poss extensions- Experience of SAP MM essential- Current forklift licence up to 16T essential- Export shipment experience preferred- £13.50 per hour- 7:00am - 3:30pm- To receive, store and prepare for delivery stock items from company, customer and third parties observing product specifications, Quality, HS&E and all relevant industry standards- Receive, record and store equipment and materials from company, client and third parties- Prepare and record equipment and materials for delivery to clients and third parties- Prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures- Maintain and be responsible for the housekeeping of the work area- To ensure all work is undertaken in a safe manner and in line with company health and safety guidelines/policies- Assessing each task on commencement of working on each component and taking decision to stop or carry on with allocated in line with Health and Safety guidelines/legislation- Competent in the operation of Forklifts and Cranes- Awareness and competent in mechanical handling (LOLER), Manual handling and associated HS&E activities- Awareness of statutory (e.g. HASAWA and COSHH) and organisational requirements and ensuring that policies and procedures related to this are adhered to- A good understand of HSE related legislation