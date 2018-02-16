Stores & Equipment Manager

Company Progressive GE

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

A rapidly growing offshore services company are seeking a Stores Manager to join their team in Aberdeen. Can you demonstrate previous experience of working within a project support role? If so, then you may be the Stores Manager that we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Stores Manager, you'll be working in a project biased role and will take responsibility for handling and responding to the needs, requirements and schedules of those projects. You'll have the ability to maintain and operate equipment management systems and will take care when ensuring that equipment remains within certification and is safe to use. You'll oversee the procurement of equipment and will show confidence when liaising with client representatives, as well as senior managers, in order to agree to equipment manifests and deadlines. Furthermore, you'll act as a line manager, driving training plans for stores staff within the organisation.

Who should you be?

* A professional with the ability to assess current stores and drive efficiency's* An individual with a track record of working in a similar role focusing on project support

Although not an essential requirement of the role, if you can display experience of working with maintenance service lines, then this may benefit your application.

Who will you be working for?

As a Stores Manager, you'll be joining a service company at their site in Aberdeen. You'll be working for a small but passionate company who work on equipment sent out according to their own projects. You are sure to be working for a company who will recognise and reward you for your talent and commitment. If you're looking for a role that offers excellent progression opportunities, then this could be the position for you.

If you're a confident communicator who's looking for the next step in your career, then we want to hear from you. Interested? Get in touch, today!

SThree UK and Ireland is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Inventory Control Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now