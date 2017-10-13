Company Eden Scott

Location Montrose, Aberdeenshire ,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Montrose, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Storeperson on an ongoing temporary contract. Applicants must hold a Counterbalance Forklift License, Reach Truck License and Banksman Slinger Certificate.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:



* To locate materials to stock locations within the staging warehouse and in the yard area, ensuring

system transactions are accurate to maintain stock integrity

* Staging of Manufacturing Orders in readiness for delivery, ensuring accurate recording of serial

numbers for traceability purposes

* Delivery of Manufacturing Orders from Projects Warehouse to relevant Workshop

* Loading and unloading of vehicles using counterbalance forklift or crane when required

* Re- palletising and re-banding of parts which do not meet the required criteria or where banding/

pallet are not suitable for transporting

* To attend scheduled meetings and contribute, supply and update essential information and data as

required

* Daily housekeeping of warehouse areas to ensure they are neat, tidy and clean

* Ability to make effective use of time to achieve tasks within allocated time scales

* Ability to maintain a high quality of completed work

* Ensure that all works being carried out are performed safely and in accordance with EHS regulations

* Wear appropriate PPE as required by company procedures

* Ensure that all facilities are kept clean and well maintained

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous experience of working in a Warehouse environment gained in oil and gas industry or logistics and packaging sector is required.

As mentioned, applicants must hold the following certificates:



* Counter balance forklift certificate

* Reach Truck certificate

* Banksmanslingers certificate

Job Type Temporary

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Warehouse Coordinator Jobs,Warehouse Jobs

