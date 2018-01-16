Store Supervisor

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose:

To supervise the safe execution of all Opencast Mining activities and to ensure the achievement of production and quality targets.



Production Control:

* Conduct start of shift Team Briefing (including Safety Meeting and Line Up)

* Develop, review and implement best practice for all drilling and blasting activities.

* Implement a program of on-going training and development so as to affect skills and technology transfer for successful succession planning.

* Management of drilling and blasting consumables.

* Control and management of all drilling and blasting activities.

* Monitor and report on daily performance and monthly progress

* Leadership, training and mentoring of Drill and Blast Engineers, National Supervisor, Drilling Team and Blasting Team

* Transport operators to working places

* Assist in training and upgrading the National workforce through successful skills transfer.

* Supervise loading, transport & dumping operations



Overburden Removal:

* Supervise overburden removal



Material Loading:

* Supervise material loading operations



Road Maintenance:

* Supervise road grading operations



Reporting:

* Complete the end of shift Production Report.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Supervising and Directing

Oral Communication

Applying Expertise

Problem Solving

Coordinating and Controlling

Resilience

Initiative

Teamwork

Delivering Quality

Flexibility

Impact

Aware of HSEQ and Financial Impact



Degree / Diploma in Mining Engineering or Explosive Technologies

10 years in Open Pit Mining in drill and blast capacity



