Statistical Programmer - Antwerp - ASAP

About the Role:

A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Statistical Programmer to join them on a 12 month contract at their site in Belgium.

The position will be working as a statistical programmer on Infectious Disease and Vaccines studies. This will be phase 1 or lead development.

Key Requirements:

* Statistical Programming background* Excellent knowledge of SDTM standards* Generating AdAM datasets* Generating Tables, Lists and Figures* SAS/Graph and SAS/ODS* Pharmaceutical/CRO industry experience* Excellent communication skills* Fluent in English

Vacancy Summary:

Job type: Contract

Duration: 12 months

Location: Antwerp, Belgium

Rate: Negotiable

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch.

As always, Referrals are much appreciated.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

