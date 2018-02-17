SSHE Technician II

Company NES Global Talent

MAIN FUNCTIONSWork with company and contractor's site management and SSHE organizations to support refinery turnaround. Position will have a six days on, one day off schedule.TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES- Provide owners representative coverage of safety supervision for either days or nights during a four week project turnaround- Participate in onsite observation, supervision and safety coaching- Assist in collection of safety leading indicators during shift coverage-Hand over at start and conclusion of shift with back-to-backSKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS- Experience working in a Baytown Refinery preferred- Knowledge of Loss Prevention System tools- High School Diploma or GED preferred- 10 to 20 years of related experience