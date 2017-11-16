About the Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS he Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) Manager
provides SSHE leadership for the applicable function/unit/project, and ensures that
his/her customers have the technical and leadership services, support, and awareness
needed to achieve SSHE visions and goals. This job role ensures that the tools,
resources, and support are fit for purpose, providing stewardship, analysis, direction
and management team support to drive the organization to achieve SSHE objectives
and priorities. The Safety/Risk/OIMS/EPR Manager is responsible for managing
reporting personnel to optimize performance and for their stewardship and career
development. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Sets safety culture and oversees the
safety of all direct reports * Provides leadership for personnel and process safety, risk,
Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), security, health, environmental,
regulatory, and emergency response/preparedness programs and overall awareness
within applicable site/unit/project * Ensures that the SSHE group is adequately staffed
with appropriate skill sets to provide quality SSHE resources and services to
site/unit/project * Manages OIMS implementation and execution such that unit/project
meets or exceeds the Corporate OIMS expectations * Develops and stewards
implementation of safety management systems and processes, safety reporting, and
incident investigation based on global standards and practices * Liaises with other
units/projects on SSHE issues to ensure that best practices utilization and continuous
improvement processes are in place and effectively applied, as well as identifies
synergies/common processes, where appropriate * Communicates with and advises as
necessary Senior Management on site/unit/project specific SSHE issues * Facilitates
implementation of risk assessment and management program elements and stewards
results for learnings and gap closures * Stewards regulatory compliance assessments,
OIMS assessments, and external stakeholder assessments for best practices and
lessons learned * Develops environmental and regulatory compliance plans and
strategies consistent with operating and project requirements * Coordinates interfaces
with Government agencies and external stakeholders on safety, environmental,
regulatory compliance and permitting issues * Demonstrates and rewards courage of
conviction, creativity and adaptability in improving business results; shares learnings
from success and failure, Promotes collaboration and teamwork; creates a work
environment where different perspectives are valued; effectively manages conflict
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS * Behavioral Skills: courage of conviction, makes
sound decisions, manages risk, strategic * Functional Skills: emergency preparedness
and response, incident investigation and analysis, operations integrity and compliance
assessment, OIMS execution support, risk assessment and management, safety
management, safety regulations and standards, fundamentals of health, fundamentals
of security, environmental business planning, environmental standards, regulation
development and advocacy, regulatory compliance and permitting. * Prefer college
level education or equivalent * Demonstrated work experience in safety-related positions (including some prior oil & gas experience) * Knowledge of security
processes and procedures * Proficient in use of computers and programs such as
PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Microsoft Office * Read, write, and speak fluent English,
as required to function effectively within a project team * Prefer prior experience
working in a multicultural / multilingual, emerging nation, environment * Demonstrated
ability to deliver excellence in project SSHE performance * Demonstrated ability to
develop successful internal and external working relationships with emphasis on
interfacing in a team environment * Ability to set priorities and work independently in
performing contractor services with an appreciation for company processes and
procedures * No training will be provided (other than the company's specific safety
standards and procedures)
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Cranes, lifting, and rigging subject matter expert
