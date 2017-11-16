Company Fircroft

Location Beaumont

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS he Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) Manager

provides SSHE leadership for the applicable function/unit/project, and ensures that

his/her customers have the technical and leadership services, support, and awareness

needed to achieve SSHE visions and goals. This job role ensures that the tools,

resources, and support are fit for purpose, providing stewardship, analysis, direction

and management team support to drive the organization to achieve SSHE objectives

and priorities. The Safety/Risk/OIMS/EPR Manager is responsible for managing

reporting personnel to optimize performance and for their stewardship and career

development. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Sets safety culture and oversees the

safety of all direct reports * Provides leadership for personnel and process safety, risk,

Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), security, health, environmental,

regulatory, and emergency response/preparedness programs and overall awareness

within applicable site/unit/project * Ensures that the SSHE group is adequately staffed

with appropriate skill sets to provide quality SSHE resources and services to

site/unit/project * Manages OIMS implementation and execution such that unit/project

meets or exceeds the Corporate OIMS expectations * Develops and stewards

implementation of safety management systems and processes, safety reporting, and

incident investigation based on global standards and practices * Liaises with other

units/projects on SSHE issues to ensure that best practices utilization and continuous

improvement processes are in place and effectively applied, as well as identifies

synergies/common processes, where appropriate * Communicates with and advises as

necessary Senior Management on site/unit/project specific SSHE issues * Facilitates

implementation of risk assessment and management program elements and stewards

results for learnings and gap closures * Stewards regulatory compliance assessments,

OIMS assessments, and external stakeholder assessments for best practices and

lessons learned * Develops environmental and regulatory compliance plans and

strategies consistent with operating and project requirements * Coordinates interfaces

with Government agencies and external stakeholders on safety, environmental,

regulatory compliance and permitting issues * Demonstrates and rewards courage of

conviction, creativity and adaptability in improving business results; shares learnings

from success and failure, Promotes collaboration and teamwork; creates a work

environment where different perspectives are valued; effectively manages conflict



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS * Behavioral Skills: courage of conviction, makes

sound decisions, manages risk, strategic * Functional Skills: emergency preparedness

and response, incident investigation and analysis, operations integrity and compliance

assessment, OIMS execution support, risk assessment and management, safety

management, safety regulations and standards, fundamentals of health, fundamentals

of security, environmental business planning, environmental standards, regulation

development and advocacy, regulatory compliance and permitting. * Prefer college

level education or equivalent * Demonstrated work experience in safety-related positions (including some prior oil & gas experience) * Knowledge of security

processes and procedures * Proficient in use of computers and programs such as

PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Microsoft Office * Read, write, and speak fluent English,

as required to function effectively within a project team * Prefer prior experience

working in a multicultural / multilingual, emerging nation, environment * Demonstrated

ability to deliver excellence in project SSHE performance * Demonstrated ability to

develop successful internal and external working relationships with emphasis on

interfacing in a team environment * Ability to set priorities and work independently in

performing contractor services with an appreciation for company processes and

procedures * No training will be provided (other than the company's specific safety

standards and procedures)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Cranes, lifting, and rigging subject matter expert



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Health and Safety Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

